KARACHI: The Commander of Southern Command, Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz, inaugurated the Pakistan Gate at Taftan, Pak-Iran border, on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the Southern Command said the inauguration marks the completion of the first phase of construction of the border terminal at Taftan, which commenced on 16 July, 2016. The construction comprises two gates out of which the first gate was constructed right on the zero line while the other is a monumental gate, constructed 200 metres inside Pakistan, at a dominating ground, which is visible from the distance of two kilometres on both sides of the border.

The facility is equipped with CCTV cameras and CNIC and related documents verification system of NADRA, Customs and FIA Immigration offices, coupled with multi-layered security by the Levies and Frontier Corps.

The second phase of the project will commence shortly, which will include the rest area for pilgrims going to Iran and back along with other travellers, as well as the NLC Yard for managing the commercial activities.

This border crossing point is the oldest trade route to Iran and Europe and every year thousands of foreigners/locals travelling by road from Europe and Iran use this crossing point to enter and exit the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

December 22, 2016