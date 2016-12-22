LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed both sides to come up with more arguments on a petition filed by Justice Democratic Party of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry, seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

During the hearing, Salman Butt, the counsel for the government, opposed the petition, saying it did not come under the LHC jurisdiction. The matter in question took place in Islamabad and the petitioner belonged to Balochistan, not Punjab, he added.

The counsel pleaded that the petitioner should be directed to approach the relevant forum. However, Hamid Khan, the petitioner’s counsel, opposed the arguments, saying the National Assembly speaker lost to biasness while dismissing the reference filed against the premier. The National Assembly speaker must be unbiased but he through his act proved that he was not, said Hamid.

He also said that the speaker was bound to send the reference to ECP within a 30-day period but he didn’t and thus did not perform his duty. After hearing both sides, the LHC chief justice sought more arguments and adjourned hearing until Dec 26.

0



0







LHC seeks more arguments on prime minister’s disqualification petition was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173656-LHC-seeks-more-arguments-on-prime-ministers-disqualification-petition/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "LHC seeks more arguments on prime minister’s disqualification petition" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173656-LHC-seeks-more-arguments-on-prime-ministers-disqualification-petition.