By Helena Horton

When a train worker in Canada heard a sad, pained cry coming from under the frozen engines of a vehicle he was inspecting, he knew he had to do something.

In the freezing conditions, it would be difficult to survive trapped in the small space, and at first he thought the train had hit someone.

When Brad Slater shone his torch and saw fur, he realised it was a cat. “He was sitting right there underneath the engine, above the wheels, frozen in ice,” he told the Dodo.

“I immediately called my engineer and he came down, thinking the worst — that I had found something else.”

“There’s no way I could leave him. We were bringing him on the train.”

The cat had been frozen there for at least 20 minutes, and Slater suspected the animal could have hitched a ride for hundreds of miles, unnoticed.

The kind train worker held the cat in his arms to warm him up.

The cat, named Q199 after the train, was taken onto the train and hungrily ate beef jerky and slurped water.

Slater took the cat home, thinking he would take care of him until he found his owner.

“He’s missing three-quarters of one of his ears,” he said.

“His other ear’s frostbitten. He’s got little black cuts all over the pads of his paws.”

He bonded with the animal, and they cuddled together in his bedroom for a few days, until a family from Saskatchewan, which is a 12 hour train ride from where he was found, got in contact.

It turned out he was Tiger, their missing cat.

Sadly for Slater, who had grown attached to the animal, which even rode in the passenger seat of his car when he went out and about, he had to be parted with Tiger. He said: Today was really tough but I didnt say goodbye. I said cya later Q.”

