By Lydia Willgress

A Conservative club has agreed to admit women after 134 years with its first female member set to be a stewardess who has worked there for more than four decades.

The Oxton Conservative Club in Birkenhead told Eileen Newsham she had been awarded the honour at a surprise birthday party on Sunday.

She will now be able to go into the club’s snooker room, as well as having full access to the facilities.

One lady at the club said it came after a proposal to allow women to become members at the club had been put forward at around 12 meetings.

She told The Telegraph: “It could have been changed at any AGM but it only ever got opposed. This year it got through. They have probably voted for it between 12 and 15 times.”

She said she believed the members finally voted in favour of allowing women because “the younger ones are coming through”.

“It is going to happen in January,” she added. “I think a lot of the wives will join as they made a bit of a fuss, but otherwise no, I don’t think there will be many new members. I think it may have put people off.”

The news was announced in a surprise ceremony on Sunday when the club committee gave lifelong membership to Mrs Newsham, who has been stewardess to the club for 44 years.

As a full member, Mrs Newsham, 74, will now be allowed to use the snooker room, which was previously a male-only space.

Only five years ago, the club had a partition removed down the middle of the bar which created a male-only drinking area.

The mother-of-three described it as being “better than winning the lottery”.

Women are welcomed in the club but up until now they were not allowed to apply for membership and therefore have access to all the facilities.

Mrs Newsham said: “It’s never bothered me that it was a men’s only club but now it’s happened I’m very happy.”

At her birthday party, she was given a gold necklace, earrings and a gold membership card from the club. “There were tears all over the place,” she said.

The club opened in 1882 and chairman Roy McGunigall says he is “immensely proud” to welcome Mrs Newsham as a lifelong member in recognition of her “outstanding service and dedication”.

“It was about time we accepted women”, he added.Although the decision was not unanimous among the 450 members, the majority voted to accept lady members.

