Labour MP Jamie Reed quits sparking by-election

By Laura Hughes

Jeremy Corbyn has been dealt a significant blow after a Labour backbencher resigned, triggering a by-election in a constituency that overwhelmingly backed Brexit.

Jamie Reed, the MP for Copeland who is a prominent critic of Mr Corbyn, has stepped down to take a job working at the Sellafield nuclear power plant.

He insisted the decision had “absolutely nothing to do with Jeremy Corbyn.”

In his resignation letter Reed said it had been the “hardest decision of my life.”

At the last general election, Reed won a majority of just 2,564 over the Conservatives.

It is expected that the Labour Party will struggle to hold on to the seat that voted for Brexit by 23,528 to 14,419 votes.

The last time the governing party won a by-election in a seat held by the main opposition party was in the seat of Mitcham & Morden in 1982.

In recent months there has been growing speculation that moderate Labour MPs could begin quitting the party, particularly in the wake of Mr Corbyn’s re-election as leader in Autumn.

Reed has previously accused Corbyn of injecting “unprecedented poison” into the Labour Party and has called for his resignation.

He condemned Corbyn’s anti-nuclear policies as “poorly informed and fundamentally wrong” and said that “no amount of well-meaning protest will protect the NHS, drive up standards, recruit more medical professionals or improve the accessibility of world-class healthcare.

Reed handed in his resignation as a frontbencher moments after Mr Corbyn won the Labour leadership contest for the first time in September 2015.

The former MP wished Mr Corbyn “every success in your endeavor to becoming our next Labour Prime Minister.”

He told the Guardian: “One of the reasons that I am moving on is because I think there’s a better way of doing that (serving his community) right now than to remain as a member of parliament.”

It comes as the latest poll found that just one in five members of the public believe that the Labour leader will enjoy a successful 2017.

An Ipsos MORI poll for the London Evening Standard revealed that just 21 per cent of people believe Mr Corbyn will have a “good year.”

Sadiq Khan, enjoying popularity as London Mayor, received a vote of confidence from 58 per cent of the public, rising to 73 per cent of Londoners.

A total of 51 per cent of people think that Theresa May will have a positive year.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos MORI said: “Theresa May and Sadiq Khan stand out, although both outperform their parties – by a long way in the case of Labour. “A week is a long time in politics, and a year even more so, especially with Brexit on the horizon, but Labour has a long way to go to win back the confidence of the public.”

