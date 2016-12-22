KARACHI: Civil Judge II, Quetta, has suspended the proceedings of 41st Executive Committee meeting of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and set the 26th of this month as the next date of hearing.

The court gave the order while hearing plaintiff Sher Ali Kakar, Chairman Balochistan Squash Association (BSA), who pleaded for permanent injunction.

The defendants in this case are PSF senior vice president Razi Nawab, secretary Amir Nawaz, and BSA’s former secretary Mohammad Arshad.

“The plaintiff was heard upon the application under Order 39 Rule 1 and 2 C.P.C for grant of ad-interim injunction. The plaintiff during his argument contended that he is representing Balochistan Squash Association (BSA) as Chairman.

“On November 20, 2016, Pakistan Squash Federation called 41st meeting of its Executive Committee in Islamabad which was presided by defendant number one (Razi Nawab) and he intentionally did not invite the plaintiff as Chairman and made/passed 41st Executive Committee Minutes of PSF without Information of the plaintiff, which is illegal, improper and against the sports policy,” stated the order of the court.

The letter dated February 8, 2016, of PSF presented to the court showed that the plaintiff is BSA chairman.

“Keeping in view of available record the plaintiff has prima-facie case at this stage, therefore, the request for ad-interim injunction is hereby considered subsequently as per request of plaintiff the operation of minutes of 41st Executive Committee Meeting of PSF held at Islamabad on 20th November is suspended.

“And the defendant No 1 and 2 [Razi Nawab and Amir Nawaz] are hereby restrained from any kind of correspondent with respondent No. 3 [Mohammad Arshad] with regards to Balochistan Squash Association till next date of hearing,” stated the order.

