BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Juan Martin del Potro is unlikely to be fit enough to play in next month’s Australian Open, the Argentine told a news conference on Tuesday.

The former US Open champion also cast a doubt on whether he would play in the Davis Cup first round tie at home to Italy in February when Argentina begin the defence of their title.

“What I need is to have someone get me physically fit enough to last the whole year,” he said.

“There’s a fortnight to the Australian Open and I’m unlikely to make that objective. We’re looking at what the priority is. If tennis waited for me for two years, Australia can wait for me for one more.”

Del Potro is set to play two exhibition matches against Spaniard David Ferrer here and at the seaside resort of Mar del Plata on December 27 and 28.

