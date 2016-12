KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) is organising a Super Veterans (Over-60) T20 cricket match here at Karachi Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Karachi Kings Super Veterans will play against Karachi Gymkhana Super Veterans in this exhibition match.

0



0







Super Veterans Over-60 T20 match on December 25 was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173623-Super-Veterans-Over-60-T20-match-on-December-25/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Super Veterans Over-60 T20 match on December 25" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173623-Super-Veterans-Over-60-T20-match-on-December-25.