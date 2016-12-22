Print Story
Huzaifa secures ninth position
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Ibrahim secured the 9th position in under-13 category at US Junior Open on Wednesday in US.
He overpowered J Ho 11-5, 6-11, 11-6, 10-11, 11-9 in the quarter-final of the third consolation round and thrashed F Youssef 11-9, 11-5, 11-9 in the semi-final.
He won the final against M Gopalakrishnan 11-9, 11-7, 11-7. “This is very encouraging that he finished 9th in this category despite early loss in the main round due to poor referring,” said Huzaifa’s coach Usama Khan.