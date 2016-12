KARACHI: The opening ceremony of 3rd All Karachi Future Star Inter-Academies Under-15 Colour Cricket Tournament will be held at Nazeer Hussain Young Fighters on Thursday (today) at 11am.

Rehan Hashmi, Chairman DMC Central, will be the Chief Guest. KCCA president Ejaz Farooqi will preside over the ceremony.

