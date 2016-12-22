KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Khalid Mehmood is set to become the new president of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) as he is the only person who has submitted nomination for the federation’s presidency.

Thursday (today) is the last day for submission of nomination papers.

An insider confirmed that it had been decided that Khalid would come as PBF chief unopposed. “Yes, it has already been decided by the general body that Khalid would be the new PBF president,” the source said.

Khalid, the reigning president of Punjab Boxing Association, has also served as secretary of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP).

The PBF elections are scheduled to be held at Peshawar on January 26.

The PBF president Doda Khan Bhutto is set to become chairman.

In order to accommodate him the PBF amended the constitution at its general body meeting at the KPT Sports Complex on December 14.

As per rules amended for creating the post, the chairman will be part of the general council and executive committee and shall be responsible for assignments of the PBF at international forums in consultation with PBF president and secretary.

Engineer Shah Naeem Zafar, who is the sports chief of KPT, and Razzaq Gill of WAPDA have submitted their nomination papers for the PBF executive vice-president.

For the vice-presidents posts Zulfiqar Ali Butt (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Arshad Mehmood Butt (Islamabad) and Abid Hussain (Sindh) have filed their nominations.

An interesting contest is expected for the secretary’s slot as Sindh Boxing Association (SBA) secretary Asghar Baloch and Lt Col Nasir Ejaz Tung (Army) have submitted their nominations. The current secretary PBF Iqbal Hussain is also likely to submit his nomination for the secretary’s slot.

Mohammad Sadiq of Balochistan has submitted his nomination for the treasurer post. The PBF will have to send the nomination details to AIBA for formal approval.

