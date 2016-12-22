Shehzad slams century as HBL edge UBL

KARACHI: Test opener Ahmed Shehzad struck a superb hundred to guide Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to their second win from three games when they overpowered United Bank Limited (UBL) by 14 runs in their third round outing of the National One-day Cup for Departments here at UBL Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Shehzad hammered a-run-a-ball 102 with 13 fours to enable HBL to post 267 all out after they had been invited to bat first.

Shehzad, who got his tenth century in this form of cricket, added 107 runs for the fourth wicket with Rameez Aziz, who belted fine 79 off 97 balls, striking ten glorious fours.

Left-arm pacer Zohaib Shera was the pick of the bowlers with 3-38. Adil Reza (2-21) and left-arm paceman Rumman Raees (2-59) were the other successful bowlers.

UBL were bowled out for 253 in 49.1 overs. Pakistan’s hard-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood (98) played with great authority. The right-hander smacked ten fours and a glorious six in his 92-ball knock. He shared 72 for the sixth wicket with international all-rounder Hammad Azam (53), who struck one four and two sixes in his 45-ball feat.

Test opener Shan Masood made 52-ball 34 with three fours. Medium pacer Fahim Ashraf (3-39) and left-arm spinner Zohaib Khan (3-32) bowled well.

Left-arm international pacer Usman Khan Shinwari (2-41) and left-arm Test spinner Abdur Rehman (2-60) were the other prominent bowlers.

This was the third straight loss for UBL who are missing their all-rounder Yasim Murtaza, who fractured his ankle while jumping to save himself from fire at a hotel in Karachi during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

WAPDA also recorded their second victory when they scored a three-wicket win over three-time former winners Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad, thanks to Mansoor Amjad’s all-round show.

Mansoor captured 5-39 with his leg-spin to enable WAPDA to dismiss SNGPL for 215 in the allotted 50 overs. Opener Imran Butt scored 61-ball 46 with five hits to the fence. Imran Khalid struck valuable 49-ball 44 not out in which he hit one four and two sixes.

Skipper Mohammad Hafeez (28) and Mohammad Imran (27) were the other main contributors.

WAPDA chased the target in 45.2 overs after losing seven wickets. Nauman Anwar scored 77. The international opener struck 11 fours and one six in his quick-fire 70-ball knock. He put on 59 for the second wicket with Test stumper Kamran Akmal, who struck 21.

Rizwan Haider (49) and Mansoor (39) then shared 91 for the sixth wicket to play a key role in their team’s victory. Mansoor struck four fours and a six from 50 balls. Rizwan smashed six fours and a six from 60 deliveries. Imran Khalid, Bilawal Bhatti and Mohammad Hafeez got two wickets each. This was the first defeat for SNGPL.

Here at National Stadium, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) defeated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by five wickets, their second victory in the event.

Hamza Paracha (75), Usman Salahuddin (57) and Test discard Nasir Jamshed (50) struck fine fifties to enable NBP to chase 268 runs target in 45.4 overs.

Hamza, who hit eight fours from 95 balls, shared 83 for the second wicket with Nasir, who struck five fours and one six from 49 balls. Usman hammered six fours from 59 deliveries. Ramiz Raja Junior (28) and Kamran Ghulam (21*) also batted well. Test paceman Aizaz Cheema got 2-36.

Shoaib Khan (67) and Anwar Ali (53) had blasted fine fifties to enable PIA to pile-up 267-7. Shoaib and Anwar added 64 for the sixth wicket. Shoaib hammered nine fours from 73 balls and Anwar smacked six fours from 37 deliveries. Abdul Samad (38) and Majid Khan (31) were the other major contributors.

Left-arm spinners Kamran Ghulam (2-37) and Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti (2-41) claimed two wickets each.

This was the third successive loss for PIA who have already been demoted to the second-tier slots as they miserably failed in the first-class season.

Here at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) also registered their second victory when they defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by 11 runs on D/L method when the game was stopped due to bad light.

After a 30-minute delayed start due to wet outfield, KRL were bowled out for 239 in 45.5 overs in the 47-overs-a-side game. Opener Junaid Ali slammed 86 off 101 balls. Junaid smacked nine fours and one six. Zeeshan Mushtaq (53) also played a defiant knock, striking five fours and one six from 43 balls.

Left-arm pacer Zia-ul-Haq got 4-45. International all-rounder Aamer Yamin captured 2-45.

SSGC had reached 220-9 in 44.4 overs when the match was stopped due to bad light at 5:37pm. Adil Amin (72) and opener Zain Abbas (70) scored 106 for the third wicket. Adil hit four fours and three sixes in his 80-ball knock. Zain smashed six fours in his 102-ball innings. Skipper Shoaib Malik made only three runs.

Mohammad Abbas, the best bowler of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, got 3-37. Left-arm pacer Sadaf Hussain (2-42) and Ahmed Bashir (2-39) also bowled well.

This was the first loss for SSGC. At the end of the third round, all the teams except PIA and UBL have four points each. The top four teams will make it to the semi-finals, to be played on December 31.

