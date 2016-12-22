Aussies set to unleash top pace duo at MCG

KARACHI: The pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood floored Pakistan in their first innings at the Gabba to make sure that Australia will win the first Test despite a stunning fightback from the tourists in the final stages of the match.

There were indications that the Australians might opt to give the two quicks some rest because of their heavy workloads in Brisbane and bring in other fast bowlers for the second Test which gets underway at the MCG from December 26.

However, media reports suggested on Wednesday that the hosts have no plans to rest Starc and Hazlewood.

Cricket Australia, according to a report IN THE Sydney Morning Herald, is supremely confident that Starc and Hazlewood will line up on Boxing Day at the MCG and the pair will be given every chance to back up the following week in Sydney if they pull through the second Test unscathed.

That will be music to the ears of many former fast bowlers who have heavily criticised Cricket Australia for their reliance on sports science to determine the availability of bowlers.

While Hazlewood played through the entire Test summer 12 months ago, it will be the first time Starc plays all six Tests if he gets the green light for Melbourne and Sydney.

Their fitness will have career-changing implications for the uncapped Hilton Cartwright, whose chances of earning a baggy green are increasing by the day.

Hazlewood and Starc will undergo routine fitness and strength testing on Thursday (today) when Australia’s 13-man squad arrive in Melbourne where they will be assessed after bowling more than 400 balls during training and match days at the Gabba.

It’s considered rare that a player breaks the 400 mark during a week-long period though the pair have now done that twice this summer. The previous occasion came in Perth, where Australia’s feeble first-innings collapse led to their pacemen bowling on each of the first four days of the Test.

Australia’s two best quicks then played again the following week in Hobart, bowling with distinction despite being unable to bowl the side back into the contest.

Former pace spearhead Peter Siddle was forced out of the deciding Test against South Africa four years ago after running out of petrol in Adelaide. On that occasion Siddle, who also had a hamstring niggle, bowled 63.5 overs and had three days between games as opposed to Starc and Hazlewood’s 56 overs and six days off.

“We’re confident, absolutely. If you could predict absolutely when someone would get injured you’d be a genius,” CA’s sports science and sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said.

“We try to put all these things together. If they were struggling, sore, had a niggle or a sore hammy and that could go badly that’s when we worry.

“They’ll be sore, for sure, but it depends on how significant those little things are and the risks associated with it. In general terms we think they’ll get through but we won’t know until we assess and see how they go in the next couple of days.

“If they play on Boxing Day we’ll be very confident they get through otherwise we wouldn’t play them.”

Kountouris is expecting Starc and Hazlewood to be available for the Sydney Tests but that may change depending on circumstances.

“We want them to play in Sydney, we’re planning for them to play but until they get through this game and see what they’ve done - we’ll decide that after Melbourne,” Kountouris said.

“We don’t know how much they will bowl, the weather, how they will pull up — there’s too many variables. It’s hard enough deciding how they pull up this week. What if the game finishes in three days?”

Another scenario, not mentioned by Kountouris, would be if Australia was to wrap up the series with victory in Melbourne, turning the third Test into a dead rubber.

0



0







Aussies set to unleash top pace duo at MCG was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173607-Aussies-set-to-unleash-top-pace-duo-at-MCG/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Aussies set to unleash top pace duo at MCG" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173607-Aussies-set-to-unleash-top-pace-duo-at-MCG.