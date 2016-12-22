PM urged to cancel PCB-PSL segregation

KARACHI: Former chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Sports Iqbal Mohammad Ali has once again requested Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to take back the decision of the PSL privatisation.

“I take this opportunity to bring to your kind notice that I have also been chairman Standing Committee on Sports in the last regime and have a deep insight into the affairs of Pakistan’s cricket. Now I am also a member of the Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC),” he said in a letter.

“The Prime Minister, being the Patron-in-Chief of the PCB, must take serious look into the matter in the vital interests of the PCB and to save the cricket lovers by giving necessary directions to cancel the decision for privatisation of PSL,” Iqbal wrote to the PM.

Commenting on the argument by Sethi that the segregation was to keep the PSL away from PCB’s politics, Iqbal said: “This argument is self-defeating as the whole country knows Sethi was given a free hand by his two bosses, the prime minister and the PCB chairman, who never interfere in any affairs of the PSL and Sethi always claims credit for launching and holding the PSL,” he said.

“This also proves that mentioning politics as reason was in fact playing politics to hide intrinsic personal benefits in this move which is extremely detrimental to the national cricket and the PCB,” he said.

He also rejected Sethi’s argument that the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) was also separate from its board. “West Indies Cricket Board consists of representatives of many countries. Hence this model can’t be applied to the PCB which is a board representing one country and is the sole body officially given the responsibility to manage all cricketing activities in the country. And nowhere is it allowed in the law to permit PCB to disassociate itself from any part or activity of the game,” said Iqbal, an MQM MNA.

“I must say that nowhere in the ten Test playing nations any cricket league is a separate company from its board,” he argued.

“Sethi is reported to have said in the media interviews that the finance minister Ishaq Dar has advised him to form a separate private company for the PSL to obtain a one-time or blanket approval from Ministry of Finance to remit foreign exchange for foreign currency payments regarding PSL expenses and that any foreign exchange earned by the PCB is taken over by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is wrong to say that all foreign exchange earned by the PCB is taken by the SBP,” Iqbal said.

He said PCB maintains a foreign currency account and smoothly remits foreign currency payments while complying with the laws of the land.

He said it was not understandable that Dar would give such a suggestion because the first PSL’s payment requirements were all met smoothly without any obstacles from MOF and SBP.

“After the conclusion of the tournament, as per Sethi, the event earned an amount of Rs260 million out of which PCB will be given about Rs60 million.

“Experts say that the PCB can remit from its existing foreign currency accounts or open a separate foreign currency account for this purpose. They also say that the new company will have similar issue of restrictions on remittance from non business foreign currency account as per the laws of the land and it is wrong to assume that the finance ministry will grant any exemption beyond the allowed rules to favour anyone,” Iqbal explained.

He said there were no valid reasons to separate PSL from PCB even if it was a so-called 100 percent PCB subsidiary.

He said the IPC Minister and PCB chairman should be asked to satisfy the public about income and expenditure.

