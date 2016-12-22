The Berlin attack

The terrorist attacks, apparently carried out by individual extremists acting on their own, that have continued throughout the year have carried through to its very end. On Monday night, a crowded Christmas market in Berlin was attacked, resulting in 12 deaths. It did not take long before German security forces called the attack a possible terrorist incident. The arrest of a 23-year-old Pakistani asylum seeker in the immediate aftermath of the attack demonstrated the way thinking has been programmed across Europe. While the German security officials did release the suspect soon after the arrest, the damage had already been done. In a world where truth barely matters, such actions feed into rising right-wing opinion in Europe. Already, right-wing political parties in Germany have latched onto claims that their ‘Christian values’ are under attack. Former UKIP head Nigel Farage also used the attack to point to the threat posed to Europe by immigration. We must remember that German Chancellor Merkel had already been facing criticism over her open doors policy towards refugees. It now seems she stands virtually isolated in her stance on refugees.

In a somewhat vague statement, the Islamic State has taken responsibility for the attack, but indicated through the wording of its release to the media that the man who struck in Berlin was acting alone. According to reports, the German security agencies are believed to be searching now for a Tunisian man over possible links to the attack. The attack does seem to follow the pattern of lone-wolf attacks, which are orchestrated by one troubled individual. The trend that has carried on now for so many years may stem in part from broader injustices in the Middle East, and the now acute crisis in the region. But, somehow, sanity needs to prevail once more. The reality, though, is that far right-wing opinion has already begun to dominate the debate. Europe is not interested in any introspection to understand why terrorism has come home. There is little doubt that the conflicts that rage across the world for decades now are playing a part in the recent violence Europe has had to face. Any solution to terrorism will have to come from a place of understanding the larger global politics at play. This is not a response that many in the world are willing to accept. Coming at the end of 2016, the Berlin attack is yet another reminder that 2017 will be another polarising year for the world.

