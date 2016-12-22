Rid of regulation?

The government has dealt a potentially fatal blow to independent accountability by transferring administrative control of five important regulatory bodies to their respective ministries. The regulatory bodies – Nepra, Ogra, the PTA, the Frequency Allocation Board and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority – previously used to report to the cabinet division and were an important check on the abuse of power by ministries. That independence has been eroded now that they will be subservient to the ministries. Both Nepra and Orga had refused to allow the cost of system losses in the distribution of gas and electricity to be passed on to the end consumer, specifically in the case of the Nandipur power project. The ministries of water and power, and petroleum and natural resources had complained about that. The regulators will now be under their control. The Council of Common Interests had rejected transferring regulatory power to the ministries after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh raised objections about the likely higher prices that would be imposed should the move go through. The prime minister ended up bypassing the CCI and using his power under the Rules of Business to reallocate the powers of the ministries. As of now the laws governing the regulators have not been changed, which would still give them the opportunity to withstand pressure from the ministries. But that too could change. The government may now try to introduce legislation in parliament to prevent the regulators from taking legal action to protect their independence and formally give ministries the power to impose decisions on the regulator. The government is overriding oversight of its decisions and all but guaranteeing higher power prices on the public.

Just one day after this power grab, the government deregulated the CNG sector, taking away Ogra’s ability to set CNG prices and allowing CNG retailers to set prices on their own. This is a major giveaway to CNG retailers, who had been demanding deregulation ever since CNG stations in Punjab, which use imported LNG, had been deregulated. Now we can expect higher prices at CNG stations, especially in small towns where there is usually a single CNG supplier with monopolistic power. Both the transfer of power to the ministries and the deregulation of the CNG sector are in keeping with the PML-N’s philosophy of minimum regulation and allowing the market to set prices. This is likely to also be welcomed by the IMF which, in the government’s inability to improve tax collection, has urged for the removal of subsidies. Ironically, autonomous regulators were created in the 1990s and early 2000s on the insistence of international financial institutions to ensure that politics had nothing to do with the price-setting mechanisms for key utilities. Those who will be hit hardest by this step are also those who can least afford hikes in the price of gas and electricity. We can expect fewer regulatory decisions to be made in the public interest since ministries tend to be in thrall to the sectors they are meant to oversee and rarely hold them to account. In taking these decisions, the government has shown it is not the public whose service is in view but the interests of the business and industrial elite.

