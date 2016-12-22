It is unfortunate that no state-run schools could make to the list of top 10 schools of Pakistan. In fact, these schools couldn’t get a place in the list of top 50.Why is it impossible for public schools to be one of the best? The government should be ashamed on this. The majority of Pakistani population is not affluent. Parents want to educate their children but state-run schools are not being operated effectively. It is unfortunate that students enrolled in state-run schools are far behind the ones studying in private schools. But why is it that way? Why do students in public schools not have any interest in the English language? Why are they unaware of new technologies?

This is the responsibility of an education institution to provide best education to its students. If the government had kept a check and balance on state-run schools, the quality of education would have been at par with the one dispensed in private schools.

Nisar Ahmed Chakwal

Miani

0



0







Public schools was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173596-Public-schools/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Public schools" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173596-Public-schools.