Pollution in the air

Print Story
X
-
Pollution in the airDecember 22, 2016Print : Newspost
Unabated pollution is destroying our country. Pakistan is one of the world’s most polluted countries. One fears that if things continue to go like this, a day would arrive when the environment would be too polluted to breathe.
The government should order factories to manage their waste. In other parts of the world, a lot of factories produce electricity from waste. This method can be adopted in Pakistan to improve the overall waste management system of the country. The government should start planting trees on a large-scale and discourage the trees’ cutting. It should start encouraging the adoption of green technology and sponsor environment-friendly projects.
Asim Bilal
Kahuta