Wildlife in danger

In recent years, the process of urbanisation in Pakistan has been carried out at an unprecedented pace. This, in turn, has affected the wildlife in cities. The country is home to myriad species of fauna, flora and fungi, but in the process of urbanisation, the species cannot adapt to the environment changes.

Although development of a city is essential to accommodate the growing population, the conservation of nature is equally important. The nation should make real commitment for conserving nature.

Altaf Hussain

Swat

