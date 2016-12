The industrial city of Balochistan, Hub, is facing sewerage problems. This has given birth to dangerous diseases. The sewerage lines are in poor state and are neglected by the government of Balochistan. As a result, it poses an open threat to human health.

The concerned authorities are requested to to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Liaquat Ali Baloch

Mekran

Sewerage problems was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173593-Sewerage-problems/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sewerage problems" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173593-Sewerage-problems.