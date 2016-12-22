Sisyphean effect

This refers to the news report, ‘Russian ambassador shot dead in Turkey’ (Dec 20). Andrei Karlov was assassinated in an art gallery of Ankara by a police officer. The attack happened in the middle of Turkey and Russia’s efforts to mend their relations that were restrained over the Syrian war.

Such incidents are nothing more than a catalyst that further deteriorates the situation between two countries.

Rehana Rafique

Hyderabad

*****

The murder of Andrei Karlovski, Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Turkey is unlikely to change the course of events in Syria, Russia or Turkey. The ambassador’s death will not cause any serious damage to the relations between Ankara and Moscow, in fact it may even encourage the ongoing rapprochement between the two countries.

In addition, the ambassador’s murder is likely to be a consolidation of already strong influence of Erdogan in Turkey.

Rab Nawaz

Islamabad

