Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. It causes fever and severe joint pain. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where dengue is common.

The proximity of mosquito breeding sites to human habitation is a significant risk factor for chikungunya. There is no cure for the disease. Treatment is focused on relieving the symptoms. It is hoped that the government will come up with better strategies to combat the disease.

Yamna Khan

Karachi

0



0







Mosquitoes on a roll was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173591-Mosquitoes-on-a-roll/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mosquitoes on a roll" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173591-Mosquitoes-on-a-roll.