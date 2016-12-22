Print Story
Reckless driving
Traffic problems are increasing day by day. Reckless drivers do not follow speed limits and other traffic rules. Rash driving is a serious reason of road accidents. People drive without due care and attention. The carelessness of some people creates problems for other people. Thousands of people are losing their lives or getting physically handicapped because of fatal accidents owing to fast and reckless driving.
The traffic department is requested to take serious steps for the enforcement and implementation of the traffic rules.
Abu Bakr Sharif
Rawalpindi