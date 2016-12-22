Traffic problems are increasing day by day. Reckless drivers do not follow speed limits and other traffic rules. Rash driving is a serious reason of road accidents. People drive without due care and attention. The carelessness of some people creates problems for other people. Thousands of people are losing their lives or getting physically handicapped because of fatal accidents owing to fast and reckless driving.

The traffic department is requested to take serious steps for the enforcement and implementation of the traffic rules.

Abu Bakr Sharif

Rawalpindi

0



0







Reckless driving was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173590-Reckless-driving/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Reckless driving" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173590-Reckless-driving.