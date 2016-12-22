Briefs

Rickshaw drivers’ association head arrested

Our correspondent

MINGORA: The police on Wednesday arrested the president of the Auto-Rickshaws Drivers Association under Section-3 of the Maintenance of Public Order.The sources said the police arrested Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, president of the Rickshaw Drivers Association, for leading a protest and blocking a road against the imposition of road tax on the three-wheelers.The police registered a case against him. However, he later secured the bail before arrest from a local court, but he was rearrested despite the confirmation of his bail before arrest.

Dir forest fire put out after 4 hours

Our correspondent

TIMERGARA: The fire which was broke out in the forest in Bara Bandai in Lower Dir was put out after four hours of hectic efforts here Wednesday.Assistant Commissioner Timergara, Mohammad Ayaz Momand said that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.He said that officials of the district administration reached the forest and put the fire out.He said that though, the fire burnt the bushes but put out before it engulfed the forest trees and spread out.“The fire was brought under control after hectic efforts of four hours”, the official said.

2 seminary students go missing

Our correspondent

GHALLANAI: Two students of the Darul Uloom Islamia in Haleemzai tehsil in Mohmand Agency went missing three days ago.

Call to declare college building national heritage

Our correspondent

MINGORA: The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) on Wednesday urged the provincial government to preserve and declare the building of the Jehanzeb College a national heritage.Deputy provincial secretary of PkMAP and tehsil councillor from Saidu Sharif Dr Khalid Mehmood said that the government had decided to demolish the historic building of the college.He said preservation of such a historic building was a shared responsibility and demand of the local people. “It’s a historic and cultural asset and we would not allow its demolishment,” he added.He also asked the elected representatives to play a role in saving the historic building and declaring it a national heritage.

Iqra BoG meeting held

PESHAWAR: The 4th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the Iqra International University was held here Tuesday.Chancellor of the university Professor Obaidur Rehman chaired the meeting. It was attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr Shah Jehan and members BoG, including Sardar Ali Raza, Ibrahim Khan, Professor Fayyaz Rehman, Prof Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Dr Usman, representatives of Higher Education Commission and others.

Eminent molecular biologist joins CECOS

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Dr Sohail Asif Qureshi, one of the most eminent molecular biologists in the country, has joined the CECOS University of Information Technology and Emerging Sciences, Peshawar. He was a professor of Biology and the dean of the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, Lahore in his recent assignments.

