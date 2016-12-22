PESHAWAR: The KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department has started trainings of field staff to begin a census for out-of-school children across the province from next year.

A press release said the project is planned to cover 4 million households to gather requisite data of children up to the age of 17 years in all districts of the province. The survey will measure numbers and locations of the out-of-school children and type and level of schools of the enrolled children, along with reasons leading to non-attendance of school.

“The census data will help the E&SED to make effective plans to ensure enrolment and quality education of the out of school children,” said the communiqué.According to estimates of the Education Department, the province has a population of 4.9 million children between the ages of five and nine. The government intends to collect data from government schools, private schools and madrassas to ascertain the number of off-school children.

In the previous budget, the provincial government allocated Rs227.396 million to conduct the survey. One primary schoolteacher will conduct the survey of 100 households, it added.Services of a local firm Institute of Social and Policy Sciences (I-SAPS) have been engaged for provision of technical services for the designing, planning, data analysis and report writing of the OOSC survey.

