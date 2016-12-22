KP Assembly spent over Rs5.3m on entertainment last fiscal

Speaker’s one-month POL bill pitches at Rs 0.2 million in August

PESHAWAR: Contrary to claims of austerity of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly spent Rs5.3 million on entertainment and bakery items during the last fiscal, while its Speaker Asad Qaisar consumed over Rs2 lakh on POL of his four vehicles in just one month of the current financial.

The information, received in response to a request under the Section 7 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013, shows that over the last three financial years the provincial legislature set aside Rs6.0 million for entertainment each fiscal, while its budget for the POL of the fleet of 45 vehicles fluctuated between Rs15 million to Rs13.5 million.

The request for information was submitted by this scribe to the Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on November 11. The PIO of the assembly had joined the assembly secretariat as Local Area Network (LAN) administer, or head of the Information Technology (IT) Department, but he has been elevated as Special Secretary. The PIO replied to the request on December 5 that was on schedule as prescribed in the provisions of the RTI Act.

The PIO, though provided only selected and scanty data, has replied in a three-column data-sheet that the assembly secretariat had consumed Rs5.34 million on entertainment in the fiscal of 2013-14 and Rs2.66 million in 2014-15, while its spending on the entertainment during the financial year 2015-16 pitched at Rs5.32 million.

Moreover, the PIO provincial assembly did not give the requested details of the vehicles and designated entitled to use dozens of vehicles of the assembly fleet and Speaker’s House pools.The PIO said that the speaker was using only two vehicles one (bullet-proof Mercedes jeep) and (Prado) A8688, while the deputy speaker was also using two vehicles.

However, the data retrieved from the assembly secretariat shows that there are four vehicles in use of the speaker.These vehicles also include one Toyota Camary (A8826) and a Toyota Vigo (AA 2614) for the squad duty, besides a Hiac being used for duty in the Speaker’s House. All the vehicles allotted to the speaker have no fuel limit, the data further indicates.

The speaker has spent over Rs285,451 from August 1 to August 31 on the POL of these four vehicles, which include Rs1,32,081 on the POL from the designated filling station on Charsadda Road and Rs1,53,371 on the POL from other filling stations.

Similarly, the PIO’s provided data shows that there are only two vehicles AA1676 and A 8850 in use of deputy speaker leaving two other unregistered vehicles (AFR-2016 and 6066) being used by the deputy speaker and also the one being used for duty in the deputy speaker house.

The document further indicates that leader of the opposition has also been allotted one vehicle (A2489) with the monthly POL lime of 600 liters and the opposition leader also exhausted his fuel limit and consumed Rs58,073 in the month of August last, while his limit for the month was around Rs40,000.

