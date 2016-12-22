PESHAWAR. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Mohammad Atif Khan said on Wednesday that the first cadet college for girls would start functioning from the next academic year - 2017.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Girls’ Education’ here, the minister said that 100 girl students would be enrolled in the institution for the maiden session. The number would gradually increase, he added. The seminar was organised by AAWAZ programme. Aatif Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. The minister said that funds amounting to Rs 3 billion have been allocated for the cadet college. The institute would initially be started in the provincial metropolis on temporary basis and later it would be shifted to Mardan when its own building is established there, he added.

The minister said that the provincial government was committed to promoting quality education and increase the enrollment in schools. He said the government was striving hard to bring the out-of-school children to the schools. For the purpose an enrollment drive is launched every year, he explained.

