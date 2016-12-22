Islamabad

Besides executing a range of skill development training programmes in diverse fields, the Punjab government has launched a comprehensive programme to train as many as 2,000 women in different skills during next three months, says a press release.

The paid training, with stipend of Rs1,500 per month, would be provided through Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) in collaboration with many national and international organisations. The women would be trained in fabric cutting, domestic tailoring, fabric quality inspection and textile sales and marketing.

This female-focused training would be provided in the rural and far-flung areas of the Punjab province with an aim to assist domestic women to earn livelihood in a respectable manner.

In addition to provision of stipend, the women trainees would be provided free books, uniform and bags.

On completion of the training, the women would be provided comprehensive guidance for employment and would also be provided interest free loans to launch their own businesses.

The PSDP, with the collaboration of Sachet Pakistan formally launched the programme at Ghagri on Tuesday wherein the rural women would be provided training to learn these skills.

The intended trainees have been asked to register themselves with the Sachet Pakistan till December 31, 2016. According to details the programmes would be started from January 1, 2016 and is likely to be completed by March 31.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Project Director Sadiya Ilyas said that the programme was not only aimed to provide free training to the deserving women but after the completion of the training the women would be provided interest free loans to start their own business in their respective localities.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman (Union Council–4, Sihala) Chaudary Nasir admired the services of Sachet-Pakistan in Sihala for empowering local community. He requested Sachet Pakistan to bring more projects.

On the occasion, Sachet Pakistan Secretary General Muhammad Faheem encouraged women to come forward and participate in such productive projects.

