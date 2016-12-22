Islamabad

The vice chairmen and councillors of around 40 union councils have formed an alliance against Islamabad Mayor and his close aides after failing to get their rights.

The alliance would utilise all the options including moving the court for distribution of powers from deputy mayors and chairmen of union councils.

The alliance during a meeting has also condemned a statement of the Islamabad Mayor in which he said he would meet and contact chairmen of UCs only.

The meeting observed that as to what was use of electing vice chairmen and councillors, if they were not been involved in functioning of the local government system in Islamabad. "The chairmen and vice chairmen were elected with one vote," the participants of the meeting reminded mayor, deputy mayors and councillors. The vice chairmen and councillors pledged to continue their struggle till they get their rights and powers are devolved to their level,” Matin Khalil a spokesman of the alliance said.

