Islamabad

A national seminar for formulating a distance-learning policy is being organised here on December 26 and 27, by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), says a press release.

It is a follow up of the international conference held earlier in May last year. Experts from home and abroad will attend the seminar to give final shape to the draft recommendations that was adopted at the conference and later circulated among all the national stakeholders along with international experts.

After six-month deliberations with all the stakeholders, the University has now convened a follow-up seminar and invited again all the national level stakeholders to take a unanimous position on the matter.

The final draft will be forwarded to HEC and Ministry of Education and Professional Training, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, while presiding over a review meeting held here on Tuesday.

Earlier, the stakeholders, mainly the AIOU adopted draft outlines of the policy to ensure access to affordable quality education to all sections of the society across the country.

The AIOU being the pioneer of ODL system played a major role in taking the step forward towards the national policy, in collaboration with Virtual University.

The draft recommendations covered wide-ranging subjects including curriculum and content development, admission procedure, Institutional Design, Delivery modes and mechanisms, student support services, financial support to students, Evaluation, Assessment mechanism and human resource professional development.

It was also recommended to set up ODL Council, ODL Quality Assurance Agency, and National Academy of ODL professionals, Regulation of governance and administrative setup, ODL TV channel and a web portal for ODL.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui further said the draft policy will prove a milestone on the part of AIOU that will bring about fundamental improvements in the educational system through non-traditional mode of learning. It will help to realize the national dream ensuring access to quality Education to All, he added.

