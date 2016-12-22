Islamabad

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here Wednesday ordered to attach accounts of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as it did not compensate the residents of Bhaikha Syedan, a village where sector F-11 was developed.

IHC bench in its order said that the civic body could make no transactions other than salaries of the employees and any other transaction will be made with prior permission of the court.

IHC bench directed CDA to submit a report about all affectees of land acquisition till court resume after winter vacations. The bench has also directed the office to club all such cases and fix before the court.

The matter is related to non-compensation to the residents of Bhaikha Syedan that had been a village in Sector F-11. According to the counsel in this case titled Azhra Shaheen vs CDA, Hamid Ali Bukhari advocate told ‘The News’ that there were 505 affectees of CDA.

CDA acquired this land in 1981-82 and few residents were compensated either in the form of cash for build up properties or developed plots for land. The few other however, left from getting compensation were never paid despite the fact that CDA announced its first award in 1982, second in 1985 and third in 1987.

The petitioners kept up with their legal battle in the lower courts and federal ombudsman even decided the matter in favour of the petitioners.

The petitioners then filed a petition in 2009 that was heard on Wednesday where IHC bench issued the above said order.

