BALTIMORE: The 4-month-old on the operating table has a shocking birth defect, nearly half his heart too small or even missing. To save him, surgeons will have to totally reroute how his blood flows, a drastic treatment that doesn't always work, reports foreign media.

So this time they are going a step further. In a bold experiment, doctors injected donated stem cells directly into the healthy side of Josue Salinas Salgado's little heart, aiming to boost its pumping power as it compensates for what's missing. It's one of the first attempts in the U.S. to test if stem cells that seem to help heart attack survivors repair cardiac muscle might help these tiniest heart patients, too.

0



0







Stem cells being tested in tiniest hearts to fight birth defect was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173564-Stem-cells-being-tested-in-tiniest-hearts-to-fight-birth-defect/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Stem cells being tested in tiniest hearts to fight birth defect" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173564-Stem-cells-being-tested-in-tiniest-hearts-to-fight-birth-defect.