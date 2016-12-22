Islamabad: On getting enhanced powers and extended jurisdictions, the Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) Muhammad Suleman Khan Wariach has directed all the concerned officials to deposit all the revenues being received from different heads in newly opened account of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

In future, all the receipts from the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) and directorates of Sanitation, Environment, Water Supply, Revenue would now be deposited in the account of MCI instead of account of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The functions of CDA have been limited to a few directorates like Estate Management, Planning, Administration and One Window Operation. Majority of revenue generating wings of CDA have been transferred to MCI which would work under the ex CDA member and CMO Suleman Khan Wariach. He was also holding charge of Member administration CDA before he was removed from the post three days back.

Wariach has also directed the finance wing to ensure deposit of all the receipts in account of MCI and also extend technical support to the concerning directorates in this regard.

It may be pointed out here that the employees who were transferred to MCI have been receiving their salaries from the CDA since inception of Local Government system in Islamabad in May, this year.

During the last over seven months, the MCI has not been able to set its priorities in the right direction as the residents of the federal capital have not seen solution of their basic problems particularly those relating municipal services. The municipal service system during period is also witnessing deterioration as those at helm of affairs of MCI have been focusing their attention only on grabbing more powers without knowing their duties and responsibilities.

