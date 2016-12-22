Islamabad

The government has allowed the Sahara Medical College, Narowal, to enrol 100 students for MBBS course a year.

According to a federal government’s notification, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11 of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Ordinance 1962, the Sahara Medical College has been approved for imparting training to 100 MBBS students per annum for awarding the degree by the University of Health Sciences, Lahore.

The government also issued directions for the inclusion of the college’s name in the first column of First Schedule of the PMDC Ordinance, 1962.

With the Sugra Shafi Medical Complex, Narowal, as its attached teaching hospital, the college is an initiative of singer and PTI leader Abrarul Haq.

It’s secured the government’s recognition after inspections after inspections by the PMDC and rectification of shortcomings.

