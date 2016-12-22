Islamabad

The Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) informed Andrei Ermolovich, the Ambassador of Belarus in Pakistan that Pakistan is a land of opportunities where 14 high mountains among five in Pakistan and largest glaciers 73 kilometers out polar region besides lakes, valleys, deserts and other tourist attractions. Now this is the time to project good image of Pakistan as peaceful country.

The Ambassador told that we are working together and invite delegation for Pakistan in February / March 2017. MD said that we are working on promotion of tourism, sports and entertainment. Belarus and Pakistan will promote health tourism especially. PTDC will also benefit expertise from Belarus in tourism sector.

Irfanullah Baig, Member PTDC Board of Directors told the ambassador that Gilgit Baltistan Government holds Silk Route Festival.

GB Government will inform the dates to Belarus and invite them to participate in the Silk Route Festival. He also briefed about tourism in Pakistan

The Managing Director told that we are sending a summary to the Prime Minister to declare 2017 as Tourism Year. In this regard, a grand opening ceremony will be held with fireworks show.

He told that he visited Istanbul to met with CEO of Turkish Airlines for promotion of tourism. Pakistan is trying to extend Visa on Arrival facility for Belarus tourist groups using the services of Pakistani tour operators.

We would expect that the Belarus government would extend its technical and financial support for tourism development and cultural projects, in addition to extending tourism training courses in Belarus Belarusian Print & Electronic Media may project a soft image and highlight tourist attractions of Pakistan.

We hope that a Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation will be signed between the two countries.

Managing Director thanked the Ambassador for his visit and the ambassador thanked MD for his precious time and appreciated the efforts for joint promotion of tourism in the both countries.

Kirill G. Deryabin, First Secretary of Belarus Embassy, Ali Akbar Malik GM,PTDC, M. Inayat, Project Engineer and Mukhtar Ali, Manager (P&P) were also present on the occasion.

