Islamabad

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration food department has issued notices to 28 food outlets that were found operating in violation of laws governing healthy, unadulterated food, vaccination record and proper wages to their workers.

The inspection teams visited various markets and took 18 samples of the food items that have been sent for the laboratory examination. The ongoing campaign in the capital city against the sale of substandard food items is reaching its climax at the time when many cases of selling meat of dead and dying and ‘haram’ animals have surfaced in Rawalpindi.

The violations that have been noticed during the visits to the food outlets and restaurants included washroom in production area, dirty kitchen, dirty and unmanaged freezers, leftover food, food left in open, spider webs, dirty ingredient boxes, poor personal hygiene of staff and unvaccinated staffers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has directed the ICT Administration to follow the way the Punjab Food Authority is cracking down on outlets selling unhygienic food in Lahore and others districts of the Punjab.

The teams also warned number of owners of the food outlets and restaurants of stern action for failing to improve the sanitary and hygienic conditions in their premises.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad said the administration is determined to ensure strict implementation of pure food and hygiene laws in letter and spirit in ICT so the campaign against sale of substandard food items and adulteration would continue in the coming weeks.

0



0







ICT issues notices to 28 food outlets for violation of laws was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173559-ICT-issues-notices-to-28-food-outlets-for-violation-of-laws/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ICT issues notices to 28 food outlets for violation of laws" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173559-ICT-issues-notices-to-28-food-outlets-for-violation-of-laws.