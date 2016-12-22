Islamabad

Children paid tribute to father of the nation Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 141 birthday at PNCA Auditorium in National Song singing competition arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage.

The competition is a part of the week-long programmes being arranged to celebrate the Quaid’s birthday in befitting manner. About 70 students of different educational institution turned for competition and paid tribute to the father of the nation through national songs in solo and group.

Aayla Malik from Bahria Foundation College, Satellite Town stood first in solo singing, while Laiba Zia from Jinnah Preparatory School, Rawalpindi stood second and Yoel Ubaid of St. Mary Cambridge School, Rawalpindi stood third in solo singing of national song contest. Islamabad Model School, I 9/1 remained first, Quality School, Misriyal stood second and American Grammar School stood third in chorus singing in national songs contest.

PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah distributed certificates and shields among the participant and said that Pakistani youth is full of energy. “It is our duty to provide them opportunities and guide them for attaining the cherished goal of Qauid. The attachment and dedication of children and their teachers is praise worthy,” he said.

The celebrations are aimed at highlighting the struggle of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and educating the young generation about Quaid’s vision of a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

In connection with the birthday celebrations, a mural painting and speech contest in Urdu and English will be organised on December 22 on the topics including ‘Baba-e-Qaum ko bachay kis nazar say dekhtay hain’ and ‘Quaid as Father of the Nation.’ All these events will culminate at a grand function at the Jinnah Stadium on December 25, 2016.

