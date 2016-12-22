Islamabad

Though it is quite unfortunate that Pakistan didn’t meet the targets of millennium development goals due to the inconsistent policies of the successive governments, the current government is committed to achieving the sustainable development goals in light of the prime minister officially adopting them in the United Nations and declaring them as the national development goals.

This was stated by Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman while addressing the national roundtable conference on the mainstreaming of SDGs here on Wednesday.

The minister said the government was regularly conducting meetings and constantly monitoring the progress on SDGs.

“We have created a cell on SDGs in the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. We have already conducted successful consultative provincial dialogues on SDGs involving all stakeholders, including relevant government officials, EDOs, field officers, teachers, academicians, policymakers and representatives of development sector,” he said.

The minister also said the government had begun a number of youth programmes recently including much-criticized the PM Laptop Scheme for the youths doing well at studies.

He said under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skilled Development Programme, around 50,000 students had been trained in the current year and the number would go up to 100,000 next year.

The minister said full fee reimbursement scheme for the M.Phil, M.Sc and Ph.D students belonging to the less-privileged areas was also launched by the current government.

“We always appreciate youth’s suggestions and recommendations. We have already engaged them in different programmes. They have a good representation in parliament as well hoping to engage them more in future,” he said.

The minister said things were getting better and that the competitive analysis of the provinces in the field of education would be much appreciated. “We all need to work together to achieve these goals,” he said.

0



0







Govt committed to achieving SDGs: Balighur Rehman was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173557-Govt-committed-to-achieving-SDGs-Balighur-Rehman/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt committed to achieving SDGs: Balighur Rehman" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173557-Govt-committed-to-achieving-SDGs-Balighur-Rehman.