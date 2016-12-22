Mayor agrees to help address QAU encroachments

Islamabad

The Capital Development Administration and Quaid-i-Azam University on Wednesday agreed to immediately form a joint working group to address the issues facing the country’s leading seat of learning, especially massive land encroachments.

The development came during the visit of CDA chairman and Islamabad mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz to the QAU along with the relevant officials of the civic agency.

QAU Vice-Chancellor Javed Ashraf welcomed visitors and spokesman for the university Dr. Ilhan Niaz and project director Engineer Bakht Rehman briefed them on the university land’s encroachments.

QAU resident officer Prof Wasim Ahmed also participated in the briefing.

The mayor said the CDA would help the QAU reclaim its land from encroachers and address other issues and would ensure immediate formation of a joint working group for the purpose.

He also named the CDA DDG (environment) and DG (land and estate) as focal persons on the QAU boundary wall and land demarcation levelling ground for action against encroachers. The mayor also promised swift and exemplary action against the people illegally occupying the land of Third Avenue and CDA’s on the periphery of the QAU.

Later, the mayor and QAU VC accompanied by their respective teams visited Koth Hathial area and checked encroachments.

They also visited other encroached sites, including the one where a hostel is under construction but the alleged affectees (families displaced by project) haven’t been vacating the land for 40 years despite getting payment for it.

Afterwards, the QAU named Dr Wasim Ahmad, Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Engineer Bakht Rehman, Ashfaq Khan, Dr Ilhan Niaz and Dr Ishtiaq Ali as its members for the proposed joint working group and requested the CDA to name its men, including at least one board member and relevant DGs or DDGs.

According to the QAU VC, the working group meeting every fortnight will address the university’s issues, especially those on to encroachments.

He said the CDA chairman had asked the DDG (environment) to resolve the issue of the boundary wall and DG (land and estate) to address the issue of verification of the QAU boundaries beginning from the vulnerable Bhara Kahu side in consultation with the university representatives, including Engineer Bakht Rehman and Ashfaq Khan.

Complaining at least 200 acres of its land valuing around Rs 1.6 billion has long been illegally occupied by villagers and encroachments, the premier varsity recently formally sought the intervention of the National Accountability Bureau to get back its land.

In a letter to NAB chairman Chaudhry Qamaruz Zaman, VC Dr Javed Ashraf said the CDA or Islamabad Capital Territory administration had failed to take action or even conduct a serious inquiry into land grab for many years.

“The CDA refuses to demarcate the QAU’s boundary even though it has received payment for 1,709 acres, leading to a disputed zone of 202 acres. Within the university campus, small villages have sprouted and are steadily encroaching on QAU land, disrupting and impeding the development of the university,” he said.

The VC had also complained adjacent to the university along Third Avenue and the Diplomatic Enclave, the CDA land had been occupied and that in spite of requests to the CDA to clear its own land from illegal occupation, no serious action had been forthcoming.

He had alleged a ‘disgraceful collusion’ between the CDA and land grabbers and said the only remedy was to view the problem not through the benign lens of bureaucratic inertia and red tape but through the more penetrating lens of accountability.

In the past, the VC also wrote to the prime minister’s office and federal cabinet seeking intervention in the matter for corrective measures, but to no avail.

