LAHORE

Scattered clouds were witnessed in the provincial capital here Wednesday but so far Met office didn’t predict any rain in the city during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. They said no rainfall was recorded in any part of the country.

