Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA History Part-I annual exam 2016, MA Kashmiriat Part-I annual examination 2016, MA Punjabi Part-I annual exam 2016, MSc Mountain Conservation & Watershed Management Part-I annual examination 2016 and MSc Mathematics Part-I annual examination 2016. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk. —Correspondent

0



0







PU results was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173554-PU-results/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PU results" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173554-PU-results.