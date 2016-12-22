LAHORE

Punjab Minorities and Human Rights Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said prisoners have full right to enjoy the celebrations of Christmas as they are an important part of society and can play a pivotal role in the progress of the country after their reform by the training programs and other initiatives launched by the Punjab government for the betterment of prisons in Punjab.

He stated this in a ceremony in connection with the celebrations of Christmas at Central Jail Kot Lakhpat where he distributed Christmas gifts, clothes and sweets in male and female Christian prisoners and cut a Christmas cake with them.

Inspector General Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, MPA Shahzad Munshi, Deputy IG Prisons Malik Mubashar Ahmed Khan, Superintendent Jail Ijaz Asghar, Christian prisoners, jail staff and media persons were present. Khalil Tahir Sandhu said Christmas provides the opportunity of happiness and compassion for all human beings without any discrimination of cast and creed.

We should hate the crime and not those who have committed the crimes. The Punjab government has initiated reform based different training programmes for the prisoners along with provision of facilities for them throughout the province, the minister said.

He said he will request Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the decrease in the imprisonment of Christian prisoners on the occasion of Christmas. He said he will manage for the release of prisoners with petty crimes by the payment of their fines with the help of philanthropists.

Inspector General Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir said according to the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Punjab Prison Department has taken concrete steps for the reform of prisons, enhancing medical facilities, installation of filtration plants and PCOs, computerisation of data of the prisoners, betterment of food menu and ensuring hearing of cases at the earliest possible time.

Deputy IG Prisons Mubashar Ahmed and Superintendent Jail Ijaz Asghar addressed.

The minister visited different sections of the prison and lauded the efforts of the jail administration for provision of better facilities to the prisoners particularly vocational training being given to the female prisoners in the jail premises.

