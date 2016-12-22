OKARA

B-Division police on Wednesday arrested five members of a motorcycle lifting gang and recovered 15 stolen motorcycles from them.

DSP City Ziaul Haq while addressing a press conference said that the police raided and arrested the gang members, including its ring leader Asghar alias Asghari of 23/WB Vehari, Muhammad Aslam, Nasir of Depalpur, Saleem of Dera Ismail Khan and Farooq of Okara. The police also recovered 15 motorcycles from their possession, he added.

ARRESTED: A-Division police on Wednesday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 20 litres wine from him. The police raided and arrested Ghulam Rasool of Mansoorabad with 20 litres wine. Meanwhile, Food Inspector Khalid Javed along with police raided and arrested five shopkeepers on the charge of adulteration. They included Hussain, Zubair and Ahsan Ali. The police have registered separate cases.

