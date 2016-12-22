LAHORE

Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam Pakistan (MAIP), the Islamist party which was second most popular political party during historic Pakistan Movement and the only opposition to Muslim League after creation of Pakistan, has decided to end six-decade long self-imposed political isolation and participate in the forthcoming local government elections and the next general elections.

“All the Islamist parties are our natural allies and we would join hands with all those parties working for strengthening Pakistan ideology and eradication of corruption,’ said MAIP Central Vice-President Syed Kafeel Shah Bukhari while talking to The News.

Kafeel Bukhari is the grandson of Syed Ataullah Shah Bukhari, the founder of MAIP and noted Islamist leader known for his majestic oratory skills that could leave the crowd of thousands spellbound. “Finding alone in the field to check the ruling Muslim League from pursuing policies that were against the stated objectives of Pakistan Movement was an uneasy position,” said Kafeel Bukhari, adding that, “we also wanted to allow time to the Muslim League to mend its ways and return to the right track which was chosen by its founding fathers.” But the six decades of political isolation caused many dents in the party, foremost of them was that bulk of its leaders and workers left it to join other popular parties like JUI, JUP and PPP. “Finally, the leadership has realised that the many groups working in the political arena under the different suffixes to the name, Pakistan Muslim League, are not ready to pay any heed to the objectives of Pakistan Movement. These groups are not even aware as to why and for what objectives nearly two million lives of innocent men, women and children were sacrificed to realise the ‘dream of Pakistan where Islam would be enforced and Muslims would be free to practice Quran and Sunnah”, he said. Kafeel Bukhari said MAIP would play an active role in politics in near future, adding that “country still have the people who know about their ancestors who either worked for MAIP or supported it for the big ideals it had been adhering to during the Pakistan Movement and after achieving Pakistan.” Like before, the MAIP will take up the problems of the poor and middle classes, he added. To a question, Bukhari said MAIP would not find itself short of political allies, saying all the parties working for supremacy of Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan would be its natural allies.

He said the country was in a dire need of such parties that could work to protect and strength the 1973 Constitution since it guaranteed the security of the country’s political system.

0



0







Ahrar decide to contest LG polls was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173549-Ahrar-decide-to-contest-LG-polls/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ahrar decide to contest LG polls" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173549-Ahrar-decide-to-contest-LG-polls.