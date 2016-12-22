HAFIZABAD
Two bandits snatched Rs 150,000 from a shopkeeper in broad daylight at Jinnah Chowk, Hafizabad on Wednesday.
Muhammad Ameen was present at his cement shop when two robbers came and took away the amount from him.
