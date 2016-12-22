LAHORE

Punjab Planning and Development Department organised condolence reference in the memory of late former chairman Planning and Development Tariq Sultan, at P&D Complex, Lahore.

Chairman P&D Punjab Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, former chairman P&D Suleman Ghani, Humayun Farshoori, Members P&D Board Agha Waqar Javed, Sadaqat Hussain, Khalid Sultan, Mukhtar Ahmad Noal, Rai Javed Ahmad, Additional Secretary P&D Dr Shahid Adil, son of late chairman Usman Tariq Sultan, Chief Economist Planning and Development Department Dr Amanullah, Director PERI Dr Mumtaz, family members of late Tariq Sultan and administration wing of P&D department attended.

Addressing the condolence reference, Planning and Development Department Chairman Jahanzeb Khan said that “every soul shall have a taste of death”.

He expressed his profound grief on behalf of P&D department on the sad demise of P&D former chairman Tariq Sultan. The department condoled with the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the irreparable lose.

Chairman Jahanzeb Khan highlighting the services delivered by late Tariq Sultan paid great tribute to him. He also thanked the family members of late Tariq Sultan for attending the condolence reference.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said Tariq Sultan started his career as a lecturer of Economics in the Government College University Lahore. After that he joined Civil Service Pakistan, remained posted in different divisions of Punjab as a commissioner. He also enjoyed the post of Chairman Punjab Bank and Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission Lahore.

Humayun Farshoori said late Tariq Sultan was honest, simple and the man of dignity.

Suleman Ghani said he had good family relations with Tariq Sultan.

Son of late chairman, Usman Tariq Sultan, brother of late member P&D, Khalid Sultan also spoke on the occasion.

