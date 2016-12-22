BAHAWALPUR

All arrangements are finalised to conduct the Local Government third phase elections for the slots of mayor, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice-chairmen of District Councils of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan and 15 municipal committees in Bahawalpur division today.

The tough contest is expected between PPP candidate Makhdoom Syed Ali Mehmood and PML-N candidate Azhar Leghari for the District Council Rahimyar Khan chairman slot. However, the PPP candidate has a majority with 164 votes. Likewise, another tough competition is expected between two factions of the PML-N, one group is leading by MNA Ch Tahir Bashir Cheema while the other group is leading by MPA Ch Ahsanul Haq Bajwa for the District Council Bahawalnagar vice-chairmen seats. Similarly, a close contest is expected between PML-N MNA Alam Dad Lalika’s candidate Muhammad Riaz and PML-N MPA Rana Rauf’s son Rana Atif for the chairman slot of the Bahawalnagar Municipal Committee.

