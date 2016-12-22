BAHAWALPUR

A couple committed suicide after failing to contract marriage at Karampur, Rahimyar Khan, on Tuesday night.

Asia, 19, and Imam Bakhsh, 22, were in love for the last four years and tried to contract marriage but they failed to do so. They met in a wedding function last night. Later, they committed suicide after taking poisonous pills. Sadar Rahimyar Khan police have shifted the bodies to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital for post-mortem.

IMPRISONMENT: Bahawalpur ATC Special Judge Khalid Arshad Wednesday awarded 24-year rigorous imprisonment to six accused of PS Khanpur City in an explosion case.

The ATC also awarded Rs 100,000 fine to each accused and confiscated their all properties in favour of the government and in case of non-payment of the fine the convicts have to undergo six months more imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Nawaz, Shakil, Sultan Azmat Ullah, Muhammad Usman, Shabbir Ahmad and Wajid Rasheed threw explosive material on Chehlum procession in 2012. The hearing of the case was held in New Central Jail, Bahawalpur.

DEATH: Additional Sessions Judges Chishtian Muzamil Musa and Imran Khursheed awarded death sentences to two murder accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Muzamil Musa awarded death sentence and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on accused Rasheed Mehmood and acquitted Qari Abdulla and Ali Akbar.

According to the prosecution, accused Rasheed kidnapped 15-year-old Fasih Mehmood and molested and strangled him in 2013. ASJ Imran Khursheed awarded death sentence and imposed Rs 100,000 on accused Nisar Ahmad who killed Fayyaz Ahmad in 2014 in Farooq Colony, Chishtian.

Man dies: A man died and ten others suffered injuries when a speeding car collided with a van on Ferozepur Road in Kasur.

Khalil, of Raiwind was heading Lahore from Kasur in a car and near Iqbalnagar he lost control over his vehicle and hit a van.

As a result, Khalil died on the spot and ten people, including Liaqat and Aslam sustained injuries and were rushed to the DHQ Hospital. Seriously injured people were referred to the LGH. Police did not register the case as relatives of both the parties settled the issue amicably.

