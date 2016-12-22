TOBA TEK SINGH

Qul for Akbar Ali, the father of DCO Amir Ijaz Akbar, was held on Wednesday at the DCO House.

RPO Faisalabad Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DCO Faisalabad Salman Ghani, DCO Jhang Amanullah Ghazi, DPO Jhang Humayun Masood Sindhu, DPO Toba Usman Akram Gondal, MNAs Junaid Anwar, Asadur Rehman and Khalid Javed Warraich, MPAs Mian Muhammad Rafiq, Ayub Gadhi, Amjad Ali Javed and Abdul Qadeer Awan, Punjab rural support programme director general Amanullah Khan, ex-district nazim Chaudhry Abdul Sattar, Punjab PTI west region president Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq, Lahore Development Authority additional director Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, ADC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and AC Muhammad Shafiq also attended the Qul.

