LAHORE

Pakistan Railways will run Christmas peace train across the country today (Thursday), for unity and harmony with Christians on the eve of Christmas.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Human Rights Minister Kamran Michael will inaugurate the train today (Thursday). The train will be run from Margala, Islamabad station to Peshawar and will reach Rawalpindi tomorrow (Friday), while the train will reach Lahore and then Sahiwal.

The train will reach Multan on 26th of December. After staying in Multan the train will reach Khanpur on 28th of December. Later, the train will reach Rohri Railway Station.

On 30th of December, the train will reach Hyderabad. The train will reach Karachi on 31st of December.

ceremony: The Non-Teaching Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas Day here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here, Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while Pastor Yousaf Nawab, Muhammad Arif, Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dr Muhammad Afzal and Christian employees of the UVAS and a large number of university staff attended the function. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Pasha congratulated the Christian employees on celebrating the Christmas.

He said that UVAS was the oldest veterinary institute in the country where people of various faiths live with religious harmony.

